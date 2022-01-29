VT Community Broadband Meeting - Monday, January 31, 2022

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will meet on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely.

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions. The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online, please visit the Vermont Community Broadband Board Governance Webpage.