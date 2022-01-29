As previously announced, the provincial health officer order on gatherings and events is being updated to remove the prohibition on individual or group fitness, exercise and dance exercise, allowing these to happen with the safety requirements in place. This change took effect on Jan. 20, 2022.

The order will also allow sports tournaments for children and youth as of Feb. 1, 2022. Adult sports tournaments remain prohibited.

In addition, the order will change the proof of vaccination requirement for 12-year-olds to only require one dose of vaccine for entry to an event or setting where proof of vaccination is required.

It has been reported to public health that 11-year-olds who have had one dose of pediatric vaccine and are able to enter these settings are then blocked from entry when they turn 12 because they only have one dose of vaccine and have not had time to get a second dose. This change is aimed at fairness for this age group, while they are waiting for the recommended time to receive their second dose.