COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Site Closures

RHODE ISLAND, January 28 - Due to the winter storm, all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, January 29th. This includes the vaccination sites at Sockanosset Cross Road and the Rhode Island Convention Center, and all testing sites scheduled through portal.ri.gov. Additionally, the testing site at CCRI Warwick that normally operates 24 hours a day will close at 6 p.m. today, and reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

People with vaccination appointments at Sockanosset Cross Road and the Rhode Island Convention Center will be notified directly by email that their appointments have been cancelled. To reschedule, people should visit C19VaccineRI.org.

People with testing appointments at State-run sites will be notified by email and/or text message that their appointments have been cancelled. To reschedule, people should visit portal.ri.gov.