HILO HATTIE TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF WHALERS VILLAGE SHOP
▪ MEDIA ALERT/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY ▪ Hawaiian Blessing and Ribbon Cutting to Take Place Tuesday, February 1 at 9amLAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Hilo Hattie, which offers a wide assortment of Hawaiian fashions, gifts, souvenirs, beach accessories, gourmet foods and more, will celebrate the grand opening of its store in Whalers Village, Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9am. Beginning with an authentic Hawaiian Blessing performed by Kumu Ulu, festivities will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the following individuals in attendance:
• Hilo Hattie Maui Island Manager Mike Tuttle
• Whalers Village General Manager: Melissa Agiular
• Marketing Manager: T.J. Jahan
• Maui Visitors Bureau Director of Public Relations and Marketing Leanne Pletcher
Founded in 1963, Hilo Hattie is comprised of five stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands making them Hawaii’s largest retailer and manufacturer of Hawaii fashions and gifts. Voted by Hawaii residents as “The Best Place for Hawaiian Fashions” since 2001, Hilo Hattie offers the best values, largest selection of Made-in-Hawaii gifts, and a 100% quality guarantee. The store has been open for one year, but the Grand Opening was delayed until now!
Located on Kaanapali Parkway in Lahaina, Whalers Village features more than 91 stores and restaurants such as Lululemon, Billabong, Louis Vuitton, Tourneau, Hula Grill and Ono Gelato. Please visit whalersvillage.com
WHERE: Whalers Village, 2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, HI 96761
WHEN: Tuesday, February 1 at 9 am
CONTACT: Mike Tuttle, Hilo Hattie, mtuttle@hilohattie.com
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other