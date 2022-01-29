Submit Release
Dion Jayakoddy Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Bay Area Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

TRACY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dion Jayakoddy, California, has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.

Dion has been working with small to mid-size companies, helping with their financials, training employees on their proprietary financial software since 1997. In 2004, one of his clients, The Western Province of the Society of Jesus, a 501-C that spanned five states, needed group health insurance. He decided to acquire his California insurance license and helped them navigate the health insurance industry by customizing and tailoring health plans to their needs. Dion began working with the fixed indexed annuity industry around 2006, working with one of the top marketing firms for insurance. He was appointed with 27+ insurance carriers, ranging from health, life, and annuities.

Dion's expertise in financial management, retirement & income planning, with health & life insurance and supplemental insurance, offers all a plan that will be tailored and customized for each individual and group needs, serving the entire state of California with clients ranging from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

Dion has been an avid drummer ever since his teenage years. Now entered the stage of jazz drumming, idolizing the greats such as Buddy Rich et al. He loves to cook, especially Southeast Asian cuisine. Passionate about the outdoors and gardening. He enjoys the process of planting something, nurturing it, and watching it blossom into something beautiful.

Dion J. Jayakoddy
Dion J. Jayakoddy Retirement & Insurance
+1 408-390-5079
dion.jayakoddy@djcsinc.com

