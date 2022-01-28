Gov. Wolf Declares Disaster Following Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Governor Tom Wolf today signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for Allegheny County in response to the collapse of Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh this morning. The bridge is a major throughway for commuter traffic and the disaster declaration ensures quick response for reconstruction.

“With the Fern Hollow Bridge seeing more than 14,000 cars daily, it’s critical that we act quickly to reconstruct it so that commerce can continue and life is not interrupted,” said Gov. Wolf. “This declaration allows us to support the county in getting to work quickly, making funding available, and reducing red tape or other barriers to completion.”

Gov. Wolf visited the site of the bridge collapse earlier today.

The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to manage this emergency situation. Time-consuming bidding and contract procedures, as well as other formalities normally prescribed by law, are also waived through the proclamation.