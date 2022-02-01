Image Analysis Group (IAG) Advances Development of AI-Powered Histopathology Image Analysis
Image Analysis Group (IAG) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company extended their partnership to bring AI-powered histopathology image analysis tool into clinics.
We recognize the importance of collaborations with digital health leaders, such as IAG to identify and pursue cutting edge technologies to advance the care of patients.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAG, Image Analysis Group, the imaging expert company, and a technology leader in the clinical research space announced today that it extended its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") for a new AI-Powered Histopathology Image analysis tool for ulcerative colitis (UC). The collaborators plan to take the novel AI tool into clinics following the success of its first research phase.
— Dr. Adsul, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG
This collaboration is supported by prominent clinical centres and opinion leaders, including sites in Switzerland, Canada, USA, Israel, and Portugal.
The companies have been working together since 2019 and have developed a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered method for the assessment of histopathology ulcerative colitis images. The tool will potentially allow practising gastroenterologists to evaluate disease activity with an automated method that is accurate, reproducible and reliable in UC patients. To date, the AI Tool has been trained and tested on 200 images, showing performance comparable to a human expert. As the next step, the partners are engaging eight world-leading sites, who will test the AI Tool in their clinical practices.
‘Together with our commercial and academic partners, we are excited to be in the position to advance clinical decision-making by bringing better technologies into the play’, said Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO of IAG, Image Analysis Group.
‘Augmenting clinical decision-making with AI in the field of histopathology has the potential to bring great value for management of patients with ulcerative colitis. Our AI Tool’s ability to provide additional information on the disease state and patient response to a new treatment in real-time gives us ability to gain more insights and make better and faster decisions,’ said Prof. Laurant Peyrin-Biroulet, Department of Hepato-Gastroenterology and Inserm U954, University Hospital of Nancy.
“As part of our 30-year commitment to gastroenterology, we recognize the importance of collaborations with digital health leaders, such as IAG, to identify and pursue cutting edge technologies to advance the care of patients. We see great potential in this initiative and are excited to enter into the next phase of research using deep learning models and AI to support gastroenterologists’ in their patient care”, said Dr. Shashi Adsul, Sr. Director, Global Medical Unit Head at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG.
About IAG, Image Analysis Group
IAG, Image Analysis Group is a unique partner to life sciences companies, leading AI-powered drug development and precision medicine. IAG leverages expertise in medical imaging and the power of Dynamika™ – our proprietary cloud-based platform, to de-risk clinical development and deliver lifesaving therapies into the hands of patients much sooner. IAG provides early drug efficacy assessments, smart patient recruitment and predictive analysis of advanced treatment manifestations, thus lowering investment risk and accelerating study outcomes. IAG bio-partnering takes a broader view on asset development bringing R&D solutions, operational breadth, radiological expertise via risk-sharing financing and partnering models. For more information, visit www.ia-grp.com.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.
