Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Visit to Pittsburgh

“I’m glad to see President Biden stop at Mill 19 at Carnegie Mellon University during his visit to Pittsburgh today. I had the pleasure of joining Rep. Mike Doyle on a visit to Carnegie Mellon’s robotics campus in 2018 as part of our Make It In America Listening Tour, where we met with local innovators and entrepreneurs to hear about what support they need from Congress to build on their work and benefit our economic growth even more. The conversations we had at that time helped lead to the development of many of the Make It In America policies that are now included in the America COMPETES Act legislation that President Biden is promoting and that the House will consider next week. I’m proud that the President and Democrats in Congress are working together to enact major components of our Make It In America plan as we build back better from the pandemic and lay the groundwork for American competitiveness and resilience in a changing global economy.”