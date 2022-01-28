Community Engagement at Montgomery College and Tax Season 2022 will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, January 28 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 27, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 — The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College; and Eduardo Méndez, program specialist for the Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion of the variety of courses offered at Montgomery College. The office of Community Engagement is one of their most popular departments, with a goal to empower students and County residents. Interpretation services in many languages and scholarships are available for those interested in enrolling in informative sessions, classes, or individual advising. Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager, will provide in-depth details on the application process as Montgomery College and share her willingness to help residents achieve their academic goals.

Furthermore, tax season 2022 has arrived. The second part of the show will cover the diverse range of resources available at no cost to eligible County residents. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) provides free tax preparation services for low to moderate-income County residents. Moreover, a certified acceptance agent can also help residents obtain an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Eduardo Méndez, program specialist at VITA, will provide details of their hours of operation, appointment requests and the information line available to the community.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

