Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, January 28 - Raleigh

Jan 28, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 605:

"This bill is an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process. The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional."

