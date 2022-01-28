THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2022

S. 583 – PRICE Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 5577 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3900 Crown Road Southwest in Atlanta, Georgia, as the "John R. Lewis Post Office Building" (Rep. Williams (GA) – Oversight and Reform)
S. 566 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville, Rhode Island, as the "Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office" (Sen. Reed – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2324 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "D. Edwina Stephens Post Office" (Rep. Lawson – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 735 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 502 East Cotati Avenue in Cotati, California, as the "Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building" (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3579 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 200 East Main Street in Maroa, Illinois, as the "Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office" (Rep. Rodney Davis – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3613 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 202 Trumbull Street in Saint Clair, Michigan, as the "Corporal Jeffrey Robert Standfest Post Office Building" (Rep. McClain – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 4168 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6223 Maple Street, in Omaha, Nebraska, as the "Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French Post Office" (Rep. Bacon – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 1298 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1233 North Cedar Street in Owasso, Oklahoma, as the "Staff Sergeant Marshal Roberts Post Office Building" (Rep. Hern – Oversight and Reform)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
H.R. 4521– America COMPETES Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 4445, H.R. 3485,and H.R. 4521.Amendments to H.R. 4445 and H.R. 3485 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022. Amendments to H.R. 4521 were due to Rules at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022.
