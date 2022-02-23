Scientists are confirming that earth's core affects climate. Solution voiced during "GLOBAL CRISIS. TIME FOR THE TRUTH."

The planet's core is now having the greatest impact on the climate, contrary to the theory of the anthropogenic factor. GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Creative Society Project

Destabilization of the core leads to more volcanic eruptions and destructive earthquakes, and the weakening of the magnetic field.

But why is the interrelation of all these processes ignored by the scientific community? Isn't the topic a must-study for survival of mankind during cataclysmic cycles occurring every 12,000 years?” — INTERNATIONAL ONLINE CONFERENCE: GLOBAL CRISIS. TIME FOR THE TRUTH.

NEW YORK, MI, USA, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does the Earth's CORE affect climate? The real reason behind climate change has been revealed during the conference: "GLOBAL CRISIS. TIME FOR THE TRUTH" that took place on December 4th, 2021. An international online conference is a large-scale event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the platform of Creative Society. It was broadcast on thousands of media channels worldwide.The planet's core is now having the greatest impact on the climate, contrary to the theory of the anthropogenic factor. Destabilization of the core leads to more volcanic eruptions and destructive earthquakes, and the weakening of the magnetic field.A number of unprecedented changes are taking place in our planet's core:🔺 in 1997-98 it anomalously shifted northwards🔺 its asymmetric crystallization and unexplained phenomena at the very center of the core are now being observed🔺 molten iron flow in the outer liquid core has been accelerating since 2015🔺 the beating, microseismic manifestations emanating from the core, created by its dissonance, is increasing.Due to the displacements of the core:🔺 the planet tends to accelerate and build up centrifugal force🔺 there is an expansion of the planet along the equator, which has been recorded from satellites🔺 old cracks and fractures are activated and new cracks and fractures are appearing, driving water deep into the Earth🔺 due to the core's dissonance and an increase in centrifugal force, magma begins to burst to the Earth's surface, eroding and heating the lithosphere from the inside more than usual🔺 this leads to an increase in geothermal heat flow from the subsurface, raising magma chambers under the glaciers of West Antarctica and central Greenland, which accelerates glacier melting🔺 groundwater boils up in Western Siberia and other regions with thin-crust🔺 the average temperature of the ocean waters is rising, anomalous regions of extreme water heating appear🔺 the number, area, and duration of wildfires, which occur along faults in the earth's crust due to degassing - methane, hydrogen, and other flammable gases escaping from the subsurface /bowels of the Earth.Another result of the core's imbalance is the weakening of the electromagnetic field, which has already surpassed 9%, a sudden growth of the South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly, and accelerated magnetic pole drift.But why is the interrelation of all these processes ignored by the scientific community?Isn't this topic a must-study for the survival of mankind during cataclysmic cycles occurring every 12,000 years?However, the consumer format of society does not benefit from reporting even such vital information, because there is no money to be made on honest science about the Earth's core. Therefore now it is more important than ever to have an objective view of what is happening to the planet, and do open, honest research into the real causes of climate change, the results of which must be made public. And this is only possible in the Creative format of society The solution is simple:The past year has shown how many people individually are capable of changing a lot, and how much changes when there are a lot of such people. If humanity unites based on its spiritual nature and on universal human values (this is what all the prophets spoke about), its capacities will become infinite. Such humanity will have a future."You should merely step over your own thought, over your consciousness that says “no”, while you feel that it is “yes”. You feel that it is necessary. Take a step — and the world will change. There are many people who have taken a step. And this gives hope. So far, only this is saving our world, which could have ended a very long time ago, but it continues. It actually continues thanks to such people, the true heroes of modern times." Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.This concerns everyone. Who are the true heroes of humanity? These are the people who take care of the present and the future of humanity and create everything possible for the Life of humanity. They are those who become free in spirit and gain Real Life by their actions and deeds.The Creative Society is a new format of life, the opposite of consumerism, and serves human beings. So many people around the world today support the Creative Society. Everyone who understands the absurdity and dead-end into which we have come, who sees the globality of our problems, who is already aware of the cycle of climate catastrophes that our planet has entered, knows - we cannot survive without the Creative Society. In a Creative Society the highest value is Human Life and from that, everything serves to benefit society and the individual.To learn more, visit: www.creativesociety.com

How does the CORE affect climate?