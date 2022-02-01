EDRM Announces PC Forensics as Newest Partner

David Greetham

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce PC Forensics, a US based business advisory and expert services firm, as its newest partner

“PC Forensics was founded by serial entrepreneur David Greetham, our long-time executive advisor for EDRM,” said Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist at EDRM. “David is an eight-time patent holder, consultant and sought-after expert witness. We are excited to share his journey.”

“I have personally worked with David Greetham for over a decade, he is a brilliant eDiscovery and forensics expert having worked on many of the most important global cases,” said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer at EDRM. “David is always looking for the best, most cost-effective solution for his clients with the highest level of care and service.”

“I am excited to continue my journey with the EDRM, and in particular, stay connected with EDRM’s amazing leadership. Culturally we are aligned, and that is a huge factor to me,” said David Greetham, CEO and founder of PC Forensics.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners such as PC Forensics, are the ability to connect and network via events, share their services and offerings, and enhance brand awareness to a global community, comprising the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards

This partnership provides PC Forensics access to the global EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 136 countries spanning six continents.

“My goal is to provide reliable, transparent and accurate information at a client’s time of need, while maintaining professionalism, integrity and expertise,” stated David Greetham. “Forensics by its nature can intrude into the personal and I am highly attuned to my clients’ privacy and cost concerns.

About PC Forensics

PC Forensics, specialists in digital forensics, has performed digital forensic analysis on several thousand hard drives and devices, and provided expert witness testimony on over 100 occasions in seven different countries. As licensed private investigators, PC Forensics has also performed forensic examinations of computer systems and devices involved in theft of trade secrets, internet misuse, spoliation, kidnap, murder, employment litigation, insurance fraud and many types of white-collar crime.

PC Forensics has overseen data involved in litigation through the entire lifecycle, from pre-litigation consulting to data collection, through provision of expert testimony.

PC Forensics can be reached at info@pcforensics.com or online at www.pcforensics.com.



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

