State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Feb. 10; Advisory Council to meet Feb. 9

Morehead City, NC

Jan 28, 2022

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Feb.10 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all attendees should wear a mask and maintain social distance during the meeting.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

*Public input and comment period - Noon

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of a variance request regarding an Oceanfront Setback

Consideration of a variance request regarding sandbags

Update regarding Floating Structures associated with Shellfish Leases;

Public hearings for Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0104; .0304; .0305; .0306; .0308; .0309; .0310;7J .1200; .1202; .1203; .1204; .1205; .1206; .1301 – Beach Management Plans; 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shoreline Access Polices; 15A NCAC 07H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1200 - Structural Boat Covers; 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Modifications and 15A NCAC 07H. 0308 and 7H .1800 – General Permit for Beach Bulldozing

Consideration of a Petition for Rulemaking re: 15A NCAC 7H .0205(e) – Alteration of Coastal Wetlands

Update of Division of Coastal Management Estuarine Shoreline Strategy

Consideration of the use of hay bales as sand fencing

Consideration of Fiscal Analysis15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Plans Enforceable Polices

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

###