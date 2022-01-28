Submit Release
N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Feb. 3 by web conference

Morehead City, NC

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet February 3 by web conference. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Agenda items include a discussion of the CRC’s Draft Charge to the Science Panel for sea level rise updates.

WHO:       CRC Science Panel

WHAT:     Meeting  

WHEN:    Thursday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

WHERE:  Webex

               To join by computer, click here.

               Meeting number: 2434 795 6151

               Password: 1234

               Join by phone

              1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

               Access code: 243 479 56151

Draft Charge to the Science Panel

The issue of sea level rise is of great importance to the State, its policy makers and the citizens of North Carolina. Periodic updates using current data are vital to help inform planning and decision making.

The Commission therefore requests that the Science Panel conduct an annual review of any new and significant scientific literature and studies that address the range of implications of sea level rise at the State, sub-regional, and local scales. This review should include any key data or information gaps that should be prioritized for additional study and/or funding opportunities.

The Panel should present their findings to the Commission and the public on an annual basis, in the form of oral presentations and/or written briefs/fact sheets.

Interested parties may submit comments at the meeting or by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

# # #

