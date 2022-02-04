Family Film Awards, 1st Produced by Dick Clark, Celebrates 25-Years Leading up to 2023 Academy Awards

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAMILY FILM AWARDS (FFA) will air this November with entrepreneur, Ms. Xiaoqiu Ma joining CEO Dr. Olympia Gillini. Together they are excited to lead the Family Film Awards to a new stage of development honoring film, TV, and music devoted to family values like past winners including Oscar-nominated Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in My Neighborhood”, Animated “The Lion King” and Netflix’s “The Half of It” from the US to China.

Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) will host this year's 2022 Family Film Awards.

The Family Film Award show was first produced by legendary Dick Clark and was broadcast by the public television station PBS making. the award show the first home film awards ceremony recognizing the wholesome values of movies, like a future winner, “The Lion King,” with a message about responsibility and bravery.

Owner/CEO, Dr. Olympia Gillini recalls, "The idea to establish an organization that would truly celebrate and unite the film world began I was 17 and a participant at the Berlin Film Festival. From there, I took part in and attended a multitude of international film festivals, film markets, and entertainment industry events." The dedication and passion demonstrated over the years distinguished him from the international film community.

This November, millions of viewers from the United States to China will tune in to enjoy the 25th celebration of the Family Film Awards. Films with family values have been awarded from networks and productions including ABC, BBC, Films, Disney, Columbia, Tencent, Pixar, FOX, and Hallmark. View the entire catalog at https://www.thefamilyfilmawards.org/productionAndNetworks. Family Film Awards is proud to partner with World Film Institute, DYF (DorFrim Lyrics), California Miramar University, Reelz Channel, and Pacific Rim Business Council.

"The Family Film Award seeks to honor excellence in family-oriented film making. These awards are presented to “G” and “PG” rated feature movies and tv shows," states FFA.

Emmy Award-Winning producer and director, David McKenzie, along with Associated Television will be producing this year‘s Family Film Awards.

"Entertainment industry professionals will be added to the Family Film Awards board in coming months and has expanded international awards entries to include more films from countries beyond the U.S. and China," states Dr. Jeannie Yi, co-executive producer of Family Film Awards.

The 25th Family Film Awards will take place in late November and will also be featured with its own float in the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade. The reason they are having a float in the Hollywood Christmas parade is that the Family Film Awards will also help support and promote Toys for Tots and their activities in helping children and their families.

Follow the nominee announcements on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Family-Film-Awards-647573965339898/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thefamilyfilmawards.official/?hl=en

