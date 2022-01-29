Grazing Minds signs MoU with FERI for Academic Research and New Age Courses
Consulting edtech startup Grazing Minds has signed an exclusive MoU to support research and academic innovation with FERI to co-design and launch new courses.MUMBAI, INDIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting Edtech startup Grazing Minds said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Education Research and Innovation (FERI), the industry interface organisation of the National Institute of Management for Higher Education,Colombo as a part of its ongoing International skilling and academia partnership program.
As part of the co-development program, Grazing Minds will offer grants and global industry insights to FERI to develop new age business prototypes and assist researchers in publishing research papers in the areas of social finance, frugal entrepreneurship, alternate finance to small and medium enterprises and mapping the new age learner exploration journey.
This will provide the academia involved an opportunity to work closely with Grazing Minds on it’s research projects in tandem with multilateral agencies aimed at solving SDG 4 challenges in the skill creation domain.
The partnership also aims to jointly undertake a number of co-development initiatives like organizing international symposiums and seminars, providing interested participants with global industry mentorship opportunities etc. This MoU signals a key step in strengthening Grazing Minds academic collaboration in Sri Lanka, and reaffirms its intent in providing affordable learning solutions through partnership model. The collaboration will aim at creating industry-focused skilling research on some of the most compelling problem statements of job creation and skill gap, which can make e-learning accessible to more learners.
