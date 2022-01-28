Douglas Steele selected for district magistrate judge vacancy in Cherokee ...

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Douglas Steele to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Cherokee County.

The commission conducted a public interview for the position January 27 in Columbus. Two people had applied for the opening, however one candidate withdrew his nomination from consideration before interviews began.

Steele's new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He is a solo practitioner in Columbus.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

The vacancy was created when Judge Samuel Marsh retired December 31, 2021.

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Cherokee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Oliver Kent Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.