Biden Administration approves public assistance request for counties and Tribes impacted by November storms

Today, Gov. Jay Inslee thanked the Biden Administration after learning the state’s Major Disaster Declaration approved earlier this year to help individuals and families impacted by last November’s floods has been amended to include additional support.

“We have a long way to go to achieve a full recovery following the record rainfall that hit our state last November. It’s going to take time, and a lot of money to get back on our feet. I appreciate that President Biden is offering his support and making programs available to ensure our families and communities quickly, and fully recover," Inslee said.

The president’s declaration now makes available the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program for infrastructure damage suffered during severe storms that occurred Nov 5 through Dec 2 for seven counties and five tribes. The program helps offset costs these counties, tribes and state agencies incurred to provide emergency protective measures, as well as repair and replacement of some disaster-damaged facilities.

Jurisdictions that FEMA determined qualify for the Public Assistance program include: Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom Counties, as well as the Hoh Indian Tribe, Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation, Nooksack Indian Tribe of Washington, Quileute Nation, and the Swinomish Indian Community.

Earlier this year, Biden approved FEMA’s Individual Assistance for those who experienced losses during the incident period in Clallam, Skagit and Whatcom Counties, as well as for the federally recognized Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe and Quileute Nation. The IA program helps individuals and families who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

In collaboration with the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division, FEMA has established several Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the impacted jurisdictions. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Washington state agencies are available to help flood survivors apply for federal assistance and receive information about help available for homeowners, renters and business owners.

Individuals can find a list of Recover Center locations here or can call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) for assistance.