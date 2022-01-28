Submit Release
Pax­ton Launch­es 9th Bor­der-Cri­sis Law­suit Against Biden, Mark­ing 20th Law­suit Since Inau­gu­ra­tion Day

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he, along with seven other state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for its abuse of the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee and Parole Program.

The CAM program provides certain aliens in the United States the ability to secure protected status after entering the country illegally. Then, the aliens can petition the government to bring in extended family members from Honduras, El Salvador, or Guatemala. There is no authority in federal law for this sort of program.

“The Biden Administration has sown nothing but disaster for our country through its illegal, unconstitutional immigration policies,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Biden’s latest round of flagrant law-breaking includes his Central American Minors Program, which has contributed significantly to many states being forced to take in even more aliens. My fellow attorneys general and I are suing to stop it.”

In addition to its abuse of the CAM program, the Biden Administration has, since it came to power a year ago, attempted to freeze deportations, stop border wall construction, cease arrests and deportations of broad categories of aliens, and terminate the Remain-in-Mexico program. Attorney General Paxton has sued Biden on all these matters—and more.

The states joining Texas are Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, and Oklahoma.

To read the complaint click here.

