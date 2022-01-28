State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M22-3

For immediate release: January 28, 2022 (22-018)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In January 2022 the Massage Therapy Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Baozhai Wang (MA60671984) that suspends Wang’s license for at least 12 months. Wang massaged three patients’ breasts during massages without a clinical basis or permission.

King County

In December 2021 the Chiropractic Commission and chiropractor Austin Daw-Lin Hsu (CH00034771) entered an agreement that revokes Hsu’s license. Hsu pled guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court for fraudulently applying and receiving loans through the paycheck protection program.

Pierce County

In January 2022 the Dental Commission and dentist Cynthia Leu-Yeh (DE00007993) modified an earlier order suspending her license. After entry of the earlier order, the termination of a required remediation program made it impossible for Leu-Yeh to meet the requirements for reinstatement. Before being reinstated, she must pursue further education and pass an examination. She had been suspended for failing to meet the standard of care in prescribing controlled substances and in treating patients.

