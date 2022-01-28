Submit Release
King County emergency medical technician’s license suspended on charges of attempted rape of a child

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of King County emergency medical technician Andrew J. Sapier (ES.00124094) pending further legal action.

Sapier has been charged in Pierce County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree attempted rape of a child and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Sapier cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

