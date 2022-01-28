Submit Release
Esteemed Life Coach, Tamara Dalton, Discusses Why Women in Business Is Essential for Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women are trailblazers in a variety of other fields. While it is true that men and women have different experiences and backgrounds when it comes to business, this is actually a good thing. A company with a variety of viewpoints is more likely to be innovative and push industry boundaries.

A gender-diverse company has superior consumer intelligence and, as a result, is more profitable. In 2015, McKinsey & Company discovered that companies with a more gender-diverse workforce outperformed the industry median by about 15%. After a few years, in 2020, they discovered that the percentage had risen to 25%.

Here are some steps and measures that company leaders and entrepreneurs can do to better support gender equality in the workplace:

• Encourage the growth of women-owned companies. This entails investing in female economic empowerment, gender parity, innovation, and general economic growth. This is not just an economically reasonable choice but also a socially responsible one.

• Support legislation that lets women re-enter the job after taking time off to raise children and supports families with flexible workdays.

• Re-evaluate and redesign your infrastructure to accommodate more diverse teams that correctly reflect society. It's also critical for businesses to broaden their awareness of diversity beyond color, religion, and gender to include family life. Companies can begin by treating societies as family units rather than individual individuals and supporting them accordingly.

• Donate to organizations that help women succeed in business. The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and WEConnect International, for example, have partnered to launch The Women Owned initiative. This effort aims to assist and advance women-owned businesses in the United States and around the world.

• Whenever possible, promote empowerment. Walmart, for example, introduced its Women's Economic Empowerment program in 2011. The goal of this campaign was to use Walmart's clout to help women gain economic mobility. Other retailers, such as Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, and Ahold Delhaize, have taken similar steps.

If you work in management, the issue you should be asking is not why more women should be in leadership positions, but how can your company support women in leadership positions and become more inventive and competitive as a result.

From Port Au Prince, Haiti, Tamara Dalton now lives in Florida where she writes and works as a nurse after attending college. She is the author of an earlier book called “The LOVE WITHIN”, Tamara struggled to get by in the USA without a green card. “I married the wrong man to get my immigration papers without thinking of the consequences. After years of feeling worthless due to two failed marriages - where I was verbally and physically abused - I even experienced homelessness. I want to share my story in big way to help other people, especially challenged women.” Tamara overcame all her challenges herself, graduated from college where she studied nursing and went on to raise three sons, including one now serving in the U.S. Navy, another in the U.S. Army and a third, a music producer.

