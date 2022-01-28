More about Georgia Parole Welcomes the American Probation and Parole Association

Atlanta - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles welcomes the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) to Atlanta, Georgia, for the APPA’s 2022 Winter Training Institute.

The APPA will be in Atlanta beginning Sunday, January 30th through February 2, 2022.

Georgia Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard says the APPA is recognized as the premier training organization for probation and parole supervision nationally.

“The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is proud to be a partner and support this training institute. The learning opportunities being provided will assist all probation and parole professionals to do their jobs better and make our communities safer,” states Barnard.

Chairman Barnard’s Welcome Letter

Those attending the APPA’s institute will have access to information on several topics including supervision strategies, leadership and management, reentry, mental health and substance abuse, diversity, and juvenile justice.

Hundreds of community corrections professionals are expected in Atlanta for the institute. The training institute will also be made available virtually as many of the sessions will be livestreamed.

For those attending in-person at the Cobb Galleria Convention Center, parole staff will be there to assist in various capacities.

“We have committed staff who are dedicated to their public safety roles,” says Chris Barnett, the Executive Director of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Our professionals have much to offer, and we look forward to collaborating with our APPA colleagues while taking advantage of the many sessions at the institute,” he added.

APPA 2022 Winter Training Institute: https://www.appa-net.org/institutes/2022-Atlanta/

More for information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles: www.pap.georgia.gov or contact Steve Hayes, Communications Director at 404-657-9450 or [email protected].