Latest News: Library to Host Biannual Copyright Public Modernization Committee Meeting

Press Contact: Bill Ryan, wryan@loc.gov Public Contact: Ellis Brachman, (202) 707-7816, ebrachman@loc.gov | George Thuronyi, (202) 707-6866, gthu@copyright.gov

The second public meeting of the Copyright Public Modernization Committee (CPMC) will take place virtually on February 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. The meeting will include remarks from Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter and Library of Congress Chief Information Officer Judith Conklin, and an update on the development of the Enterprise Copyright System (ECS) and related Copyright IT modernization efforts. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from CPMC members and participate in a live Q&A. The meeting will be recorded and made available for viewing following the event.

This virtual public forum is free and open to the public. Participants must register in advance to attend. Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at (202) 707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov.

Copyright Office IT modernization is a joint effort between the U.S. Copyright Office and the Library of Congress Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). For more information about Copyright Office IT modernization visit the Copyright Office Modernization website at www.copyright.gov/copyright-modernization/.  You can view the first CPMC Meeting from July 22, 2021 on loc.gov.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States, and extensive materials from around the world, both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov, access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov, and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

