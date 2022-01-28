For Immediate Release: January 28, 2022

Contact: Daniel.Bucheli@state.sd.us

DOH Statewide Distribution of Free COVID-19 Tests Continues

Over 560,000 Kits Shipped this Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) continued its operations to distribute one million Flowflex® COVID-19 Antigen home tests to sites across the state. This week, over 560,000 test kits were received, processed and shipped to East and West River destinations. To date, over 750,000 tests have been distributed.

“Today, South Dakota surpassed the 2 million test mark performed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joan Adam, Interim Health Secretary. “Access to free and convenient testing for state residents is key in our continuing fight against COVID-19.”

On January 7, 2022, Governor Noem announced the procurement of one million Flowflex® COVID-19 Antigen home tests to be distributed free of charge to state residents. Residents can also order Vault Health® test kits, which have been available for over a year through the SD-DOH website.

Flowflex® COVID-19 antigen tests can be done at home in as little as 15 minutes. Antigen tests are reliable, and if you receive a positive result, stay home. You do not need to confirm the result through a healthcare provider or report it to the Department of Health. Residents with a positive test result are encouraged to follow the CDC’s isolation guidance.

South Dakota residents can find these tests at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports, food banks, and other publicly accessible locations. Residents should call ahead to confirm availability at locations near them. Wide availability is expected next week. Those wishing to travel internationally and/or those who must show proof of a PCR laboratory negative test can still request a Vault Health® at-home test here.

Courtesy photographs of the shipment process are provided with this release. For more information and the latest resources, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.

