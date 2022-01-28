Notice of Request for Applicants - Innovative Low Impact Development Program

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to control, prevent, and provide remediation for point and nonpoint pollution to local receiving waterbodies within the municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) area in the District through innovative approaches to stormwater control and treatment. Projects funded through this grant will improve water quality by using low impact development (LID), green stormwater infrastructure (GSI), or other such ecologically focused projects. The amount available for the project is at least $1,000,000, and with a discretionary extension in duration, could total at least $2,000,000. DOEE may fund one or more entity

Beginning January 28, 2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

from the attachments below. Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2118-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 28, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].