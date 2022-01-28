Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,598 in the last 365 days.

January 28, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Legal Opinion That Public Universities Cannot Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Students

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares has issued a legal opinion that Virginia’s state institutions of higher education cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.

Attorney General Miyares highlights in the opinion that “as recognized in the prior opinion, ‘[t]here is no question that the General Assembly could enact a statue requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person school attendance.’

As of this writing, it has not done so. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statues to address pandemic-related issues.”

Additionally, Miyares writes that “Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements.”

While Attorney General Miyares is vaccinated and boosted and encourages everyone to get the vaccination, nowhere in the Code of Virginia does the law say that Virginia public institutions can require vaccinations as a condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.

Read the opinion.

###

You just read:

January 28, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Legal Opinion That Public Universities Cannot Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.