Big AL Swagg Releases 6th studio project
All Freestyles. Exactly what you just read. Smooth but headbanging and not too lengthy.
Love how this kid approaches his songs!”BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Al Swagg is a rising artist who burst onto the streaming scene in 2017. Having always had a natural affinity for songwriting and lyricism, Big Al Swagg has gradually honed his craft over the years. After signing himself to his own independent Hip-Hop based record label, BYU Records, Big Al Swagg has thoroughly established himself within the music industry. Although he receives creative inspiration from a number of styles, Big Al Swagg combines a variety of compositional elements to form his unique sound.
— Matt David
To date, Big Al Swagg has 6 albums and forty singles/EPs in his online discography. Some of his most popular tracks include the likes of ‘Love Letter’, amassing almost six thousand streams, ‘Kung Foo’, gathering over four thousand two hundred streams, and ‘The Stuff’, with over two thousand eight hundred streams. With more than ten thousand regular monthly listeners on Spotify alone, there is no denying the fact that Big Al Swagg has developed a dedicated following of loyal fans.
Our featured album, ‘All Freestyles’ by Big Al Swagg, is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms! It consists of eight tracks and lasts around fifteen minutes. The album’s title is a reference to Big Al Swagg’s recording process as an artist; having to take time away from music to focus on sorting out aspects of his personals life, and then returning to producing music “without all the pressures”.
Although ‘All Freestyles’ is technically grouped under one genre classification, each track delivers a diverse range of compositional elements that showcase Big Al Swagg’s songwriting talent; from the foundational sub-bass, rhythmic beat and ominous instrumental progression that provide the perfect platform for the seamlessly synchronized vocal of ‘Trap or Cap’, the catchy hook and creative layering of panned backing vocals in ‘Not This Time’, to the atmospheric piano progression that amalgamates with the smooth percussive beat to form the hypnotic vibe of ‘Coffin’.
From the well balanced production and creative instrumentation, to the impressive vocal performance and authentic lyricism, fans of Big Al Swagg, as well as those who appreciate new music, will definitely want to hear this album. Make sure you follow Big Al Swagg on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances!
