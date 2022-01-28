Tennessee State Parks Provide Romantic Getaways for Valentine's Weekend

Six Tennessee State Parks restaurants and three Tennessee State Parks lodges are offering opportunities for romantic getaways on Valentine’s weekend. The options include dining specials and a variety of overnight packages.

Valentine’s meals will be available at Montgomery Bell, Fall Creek Falls, David Crockett, Cumberland Mountain, Pickwick Landing and Natchez Trace state parks. Overnight packages are available at the resort-style lodges at Montgomery Bell, Pickwick Landing and Natchez Trace.

“Valentine’s Day packages are yet another example of how Tennessee State Parks offer a broad range of options for visitors to our parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Tennessee State Parks are unique places for special times in our lives. Valentine’s weekend is a special time when Tennesseans can create a memorable experience in a state park.”

Details for each park are:

Lodge at Montgomery Bell

A lodging and dining package includes a room for Saturday night, Feb. 12, with a candlelit dinner Saturday evening. For those who are not staying overnight, the price for the four-course dinner for two, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., is $79.95, which does not include tax and gratuity. The price for the lodging and dining package is $228.69. Reservations are required by phone at 615-797-3101.

Lodge at Montgomery Bell 1000 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN 37029

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

The new Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls is offering four nights of Valentine’s dinners, Feb. 11-14. Each is scheduled 4 p.m.-8 p.m. The four-course dinner for two is $80 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. The restaurant offers a variety of beers as well as a selection of wines. For reservations call 423-881-5241.

Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls 2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN 38585

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park

A three-course dinner Monday, Feb. 14 is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The price is $45.99 per person, not including drink, tax or gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 931-762-9541

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant 1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park

Dinner is Monday, Feb. 14 with two seating times, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The price is $49.95 per couple and $24.95 per person, not including tax, gratuity, and drink. A selection of wine and beer is available. Reservations must be made before Feb. 7 at 931-484-7186

Homestead Harvest Restaurant 24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN 38555

Lodge at Pickwick Landing

A Valentine’s package includes one night at the lodge and dinner for two on Saturday, Feb. 12. Dinner from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. is $30 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Each room has a private patio or balcony overlooking Pickwick Lake. The price for the lodging and dining package is $200, tax and gratuity not included. Reservations are required at 731-689-3135.

Lodge at Pickwick Landing 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN 38326

Lodge at Natchez Trace

A one-night stay and candlelit dinner for two is available Friday, Feb. 11 or Saturday, Feb. 12 for $199.99, tax and gratuity not included. Dinner only on Monday, Feb. 14 is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. for $59.95 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required at 731-968-8176.

Lodge at Natchez Trace 567 Pin Oak Lane Wildersville, TN 38388

More details on all the Valentine’s offers are available at this link.