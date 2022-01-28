The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Kunio Mikuriya
AZERBAIJAN, January 28 - 28 january 2022, 12:50
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award “Dostlug” Order to Kunio Mikuriya for his contribution rendered to the strengthening of cooperation between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic and the World Customs Organization.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 January 2022