Care Indeed Receives 2022 Best of Home Care® – Provider and Employer of Choice Awards
Care Indeed Receives 2022 Best of Home Care® – Provider and Employer of Choice AwardsMENLO PARK, CA, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Indeed announced today that it has received both the 2022 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse. These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. Care Indeed is now ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients.
“We want to congratulate Care Indeed on receiving both the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award and the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, Care Indeed has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality, professionalism, and expertise in home care.”
Best of Home Care providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it can collect honest and unbiased feedback.
“Care Indeed’s mission has always centered around the critical importance of both the client and caregiver experience,” says Dee Bustos, CEO. “Being chosen for these awards based on both our clients and healthcare team is truly a privilege and testament that we are moving in the right direction to provide the best care possible to our community.”
“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “We’re thrilled to recognize Care Indeed as a Best of Home Care award-winning provider and celebrate their accomplishments in building a team of happy, qualified caregivers who provide outstanding care for their clients.”
To find out more about Care Indeed]’s commitment to excellence, please visit www.careindeed.com or call (650) 352-4007.
About Care Indeed
Care Indeed is a leading provider of home care services throughout the Bay Area. Founded by two nurses with extensive caregiving experience, in 2010 they set out with a dream to trans
form the home care industry by focusing on one common mission - to create a better world for seniors and caregivers. The first agency of its kind to adopt innovative technologies and programs including virtual reality training for caregivers, the company encompasses three offices, more than 700 employees, and is ranked by Fortune as one of the 70 Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area. For more information about Care Indeed, visit us at https://www.careindeed.com/.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
