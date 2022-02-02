A DOG’S TALE OF RESCUING ENDANGERED ELEPHANTS
Terriers in the Jungle: A Novel by Georja Umano
Loved it! A thoroughly enjoyable novel centered on animals and wildlife in which dogs and elephants steal the limelight.”UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to resist a story about rescuing African elephants, but when it is combined with the rollicking point of view of a couple of pampered pups from Santa Monica, it results in the delightful, tail-wagging adventure, TERRIERS IN THE JUNGLE by Georja Umano (Atmosphere Press; February 2, 2022). The book is charmingly illustrated by Hilton Mghan Mwakima and Moses Mugasia Misigo, Kenyan illustrators. Umano, an educator, journalist and screen actor, drew inspiration from her association with the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and her work with other Kenyan charities.
Romeo and Roxie are a pair of former street pups rescued by their beloved Kate who are living the good life when their human decides to help rescue endangered elephants in Kenya. Kate, a conservationist, packs up their life in California and moves all three of them to Kenya. There, the canine pair encounter animals they’ve never met before—mischievous monkeys, an imposing camel, frightening crocodiles, an elegant ibis and enormous African elephants—as well as unfamiliar humans of all types.
As Romeo and Roxie adapt to their new home, they discover that heroes come in every size. Together, they face new and unexpected threats, including dognappers and poachers, and they muster the courage needed to save the day. This colorful and engaging book takes us on a sensational journey into the world of endangered animals and presents a heartfelt dog’s-eye-view of the beauty and brutality of East Africa.
The book has already received heaps of praise.
“Elephants and dogs—two of my favorite things. Who wouldn't enjoy these charming tales told from the point of view of Romeo, the Jack Russell, rat terrier, chihuahua mix of mischief.” —Cynthia Moss, director, Amboseli Trust for Elephants
“I laughed and cried and did a lot of smiling. I love dogs, so hearing the story from their point of view was fun and endearing. The story was heartening and positive. It's powerful.” —Barbara Lovett, president, Save Nosey Now, Inc.
“I just finished reading the book, and it was wonderful. So touching and uplifting all at once. It made me happy and I cried a good bit too.” —Ricarda Franco, co-founder, Dexter Foundation
TERRIERS IN THE JUNGLE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
GEORJA UMANO is a vegan animal activist who has organized, spoken and written about animals and animal causes in the U.S., Italy and Kenya, especially in the fields of elephant and wildlife conservation and canine companions. A member of SAG-AFTRA, she has been seen in film, television and theater. Umano has performed around the U.S. as a stand-up comedian and works as a feature journalist. She is also a credentialed adult education teacher and a children’s nature docent. She created, produced and co-hosted with her dog the YouTube series, The Georja and Marcello Show. She holds an MA degree in educational theatre from New York University, and a BA degree in English literature from LeMoyne College. For more information, visit GeorjaUmano.com. Terriers in the Jungle is her first novel.
