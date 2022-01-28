Substitute Teacher collection update – Re-opening February 1, 2022

On January 15, 2022, the Substitute Teacher collection closed for 1st semester evaluation. The second window of the collection will be opening earlier than originally planned – on February 1, 2022. If districts need to make updates to their 1st semester data or have not submitted it at all, they can do so in the second window. Late requests are not necessary at this time. The collection will close on June 15, 2022, with a final Audit Window open until June 30, 2022. Changes will not be available after this time.