Heath Consultants Closes $18.5 Million Product Sale to Major West Coast Natural Gas Distribution Utility
Sale consists of 1,500+ natural gas leak detection and pinpointing instruments and 170 odor intensity test instrumentsHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, a leader in natural gas (methane) detection and technology services for almost 90 years, recently closed an $18.5 million product sale to one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution utilities on the West Coast. The sale consisted of over 1,500 natural gas leak detection and pinpointing instruments and 170 odor intensity test instruments.
Heath is the exclusive distributor of a wide range of gas detection, pipe and cable locating, and odorant analysis equipment. The company consistently demonstrates complete reliability in reducing leakage and maximizing pipeline integrity through its products and services.
Pipeline leak detection is performed by utilities for the safe operation of their assets, public safety and environmental stewardship.
This most recent sale included a combination of the highly successful RMLD-CS, laser-based detectors, infrared and multi-functional technologies. The RMLD-CS is an intrinsically safe, highly advanced technology capable of detecting methane leaks remotely utilizing tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS). The Detecto Pak-Infrared+ (DP-IR+) was designed to detect methane only, reducing methane emissions and false alarms and improving the safety and productivity of mobile and walking surveys with rapid response times. Heath's Multi-Function Gas Detectors, such as the Gasurveyor 500 and Gasurveyor 700, are the most flexible instruments on the market due to the wide range of features available, including detecting flammable gases and vapors.
Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
"Heath's innovative products have led to safer survey practices for both gas utilities and within our field services division. These breakthroughs in technology are due in large part to the efforts of our engineering and marketing experts who research and develop new products and services through strategic partnerships with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations," said a spokesperson for Heath.
Heath is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit heathus.com.
