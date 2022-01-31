Results Release from Women+ in Climate Tech Survey

Findings reveal insights on climate reporting strategies, hiring and re-training data, climate and DE&I trends, and more

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women+ in Climate Tech (WiCT), an international organization representing entrepreneurs, scientists, sustainability professionals, and investors, announced today the results of the organization’s member survey, revealing insights on climate reporting strategies, hiring and re-training data, climate and DE&I trends, and more.

"At a time of rising support for climate risk disclosures and net-zero commitments, Women+ in Climate Tech's survey provides important benchmarking data and best practices from among our global membership to support climate reporting, hiring, collaboration, and communications," says Helen Bertelli, President of Benecomms and Co-Founder of WiCT.

Survey findings include:

•Corporate climate department sizes and a comparison to cybersecurity department sizes (climate has been compared to cybersecurity as a similarly-situated change management challenge) reveal that while climate teams are growing fast, cyber departments are much larger, yet climate risk dwarfs cyber risk over coming decades.

•When it comes to retraining for climate careers, both Gen Z and Gen X lead, suggesting companies should consider courses and tools targeting both younger and older cohorts.

•Support for climate and sustainability reporting is very high among respondents, and use of the TCFD framework is rising. Despite its relative newness, the TCFD is now the second most commonly employed framework by respondents, behind only the GRI.

Access the survey results here, and for more information on Women in Climate Tech or to become a member, visit: www.womeninclimatetech.org.

About Women+ in Climate Tech

Founded in January 2021 and now with over 1,000 subscribers worldwide, Women+ in Climate Tech empowers and amplifies the voices of women+ in climate tech working to solve the greatest challenge of our time. Its members include engineers, executives, communicators, policy specialists, investors, and business leaders worldwide, all working to combat climate change.