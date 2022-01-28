MEXC Global 2021 assets research report: 6 out of 10 Top Digital Assets launched IEO on MEXC with 66X Maximum Returns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Different exchanges have developed different listing strategies —wise investors could take advantage of this and make profits. This week, the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global released its 2021 MEXC Asset Research Report.
The report analyzes new assets listed on MEXC Global in 2021, and the returns of the assets, and brings insights to investors on how to build a robust portfolio and realize a high ROI for this year.
*79% of new assets launched IEO on MEXC Global.
Of the 297 new assets that launched in the second half of 2021, 29 were also listed on Binance and Coinbase Pro, with 23 of them IEO on MEXC and then listed on Binance and Coinbase Pro.
It is known the more exchanges an asset is listed on, the higher market recognition of that asset as a quality asset. In this sense, assets initially listed on MEXC include many high-quality assets, and it has outperformed Binance and Coinbase in terms of asset choices and IEO speed, which makes MEXC unique and competitive among CEXes.
There were 23 assets launched on Binance or Coinbase Pro 40 days later after MEXC listing in average, with MBOX, HIGH, DYDX, CVX, C98 and BETA list on MEXC and Binance on the same day. In addition, PEOPLE, CLV, BICO and ENS also listed on Binance or Coinbase Pro within one month of MEXC's launch, and most of the other assets launched on different exchanges in less than two months.
*MEXC IEO hits a maximum ROI of 6,647% in average and 94% of new assets remain profitable to date
According to report, the maximum yield (the increase of the highest price on the day compared with the opening price) of recent 29 high-quality new assets has reached 874.07% on the day of launch. Among them, the assets of MEXC Assessment Zone launched in the second half of 2021 are particularly outstanding. The highest yield of BETA, IMX and MOVR were all exceeded 2,500% on the day of launch. Especially BETA, which has reached 7,987.88%, an increase of nearly 80 times on the launch day. In addition, AGLD, DYDX, ENS, C98, RARE, GODS and MBOX also performed very well on the launch day, with the highest yield exceeding 500%.
Another takeaway is that the market awareness and recognition of the asset remains relatively low before IEO. At this time, the opening price on MEXC tends to be lower. Over time, the opening prices on Binance and Coinbase Pro tend to increase as the market awareness and acceptance of the asset develop. As far as the same asset is concerned, MEXC may bring investors a higher maximum yield due to the fast launch date, according to statistics.
Based on the performance from 29 high-quality assets on MEXC, investor’s ROI could reach 6,852%, while Binance was about 2,804%. Coinbase Pro, which had a longer launch interval from other CEXes, was only 270%. For example, the opening price of AGLD in MEXC was about $0.5, and the highest yield was about 1540%;the opening price on Binance was $2.95, the highest yield fell to 84.24%; the opening price on Coinbase Pro was $3.19, the highest yield fell to 63.64%. Other assets met the similar situaiton, the highest returns of the same asset among difference exchanges can reach a gap of several times or even dozens of times.
Even considering the overall returns of these high-quality assets, it can be found that there are only a few tokens fell below the initial offering price, the risk of investors participating in IEO has decreased. According to statistics, the overall average yield of 29 assets was about 3291%, so far. Among them, only HIGH and FLUX are currently below the initial offering price, the other 27 assets were all higher than the opening price. Especially, the overall yeild for LUNA, SOL, SHIB, and FTM is above 10,000%.That is, if users buy on MEXC with the opening price, investors can get more than 100 times of the income theoretically.
Among the high-quality assets newly launched this year, the overall yields of MOVR, IMX, and C98 were all exceeded 2,000%. That is, if investors buy on MEXC with the opening price, investors can get more than 20 times of the income theoretically. In addition, the overall yields of PEOPLE, BETA, SPELL and YGG are also above 500%. If a more complex trading strategy is adopted, the actual profit brought to investors by listing gap between exchanges may be even higher.
For more insights on digital assets and cryptocurrency, please follow MEXC Blog to access the full report.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com
Antonio Wu
