Dental Consumables Market to Worth $55.58 Billion by 2026 | By Product, Business & Application

Dental Consumables Market

The dental consumables market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing surge in dental tourism.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dental Consumables Market by Product [Dental Implants (Root Form Dental Implants and Plate Form Dental Implants), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics (Endodontic Files, Obturators, and Permanent Endodontic Sealers), Orthodontics (Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, and Ligatures), Periodontics (Dental Sutures and Dental Hemostats), Retail Dental Care Essentials (Specialized Dental Pastes, Dental Brushes, Dental Wash Solutions, Whitening Agents, and Dental Floss), and Other Dental Consumables (Dental Splints, Dental Sealants, Dental Burs, Dental Impression Materials, Dental Disposables, Bonding Agents, Patient Bibs, and Aspirator Tubes & Saliva Ejectors)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Dental consumables are dental care products, which are employed during various dental procedures such as dental implants, prosthetics, brushes, crows, and others. They are used by patients suffering from various dental disorders such as dental carries, dental impairment, tooth restoration, and in treatment of associated gingival tissues.

Impact of Covid-19 on Dental consumables market:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Dental consumables market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•Retail dental care essentials segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global dental consumables market in 2016.

•Orthodontics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

•Crown segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the dental prosthetics market in 2016.

•Dental wash solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

•Metals segment accounted for around three-fifths share of the global dental implants & prosthetics market in 2016.

•Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

•Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023

North America accounted for more than one-third share of the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of dental diseases, growth in geriatric population, rise in patient awareness about the availability of treatment options, and favorable reimbursement framework in the region.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, Koninklinje Philips N.V., OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

