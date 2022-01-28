End-of-Line Packaging Market Value to Reach $7.03 billion by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- End-of-Line Packaging Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Integrated, Standalone), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Order Type (Customized Order, Standard Order), Function, End User, and By Geography
The Global End-of-Line Packaging Market is accounted for $4.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7.03 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. End-of-line packaging is the assortment of machinery and equipment that are utilized to complete the shipping package before the shipments or final transportation of the goods. This equipment involves carton erectors, packers and sealers, palletizers, stretch wrappers, along with the addition of other accessory equipment needed to complete the packaging ready for transport. The End-of-line packaging systems are offered in two varieties automated and semi-automatic. Semi-automated end-of-line packaging machines require workers to execute some operations, whereas automatic end-of-line packaging machines are autonomous. The automotive segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Big automotive players are seeing a huge potential in this vision and are investing in dedicated resources to bring this science into automotive packaging. Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for greater level of productivity, functionality, and safer handling. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the industrialization and urbanization.
Some of the key players profiled in the End-of-Line Packaging Market include Combi Packaging Systems, LLC, DS Smith, Duravant Group, Festo, FlexLink, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, IMASidel, Krones AG, Massman Automation Designs, LLC, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Pacteon Company, ProMach, RADPAK, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc, and Synerlink S.A.
