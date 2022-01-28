Global Large Industrial Displays Market 2021-2028 Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Large Industrial Displays Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Size (20”-40”, Above 40”), Product Type (Open Frame Displays, Panel Mount Displays), Technology (Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light Emitting Diode (LED)), and By Geography
The Global Large Industrial Displays Market is accounted for $2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Large industrial displays refer to displays used in industrial control processes or equipment. It adopts industrial-grade liquid crystal display, which can adapt to extreme environment, high price, stable operation and long service life. Thinner, larger industrial displays exceed their wider equivalents in terms of performance, resolution, and space consumption, greatly increasing the productivity of real-time data visibility. The organic light emitting diode (OLED) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth, due to the increasing demand for video walls can be directly related to the global development of the OLED technology and growing influences such as green technology and safety security concerns. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing demand for consumer electronics and the shift in preferences of the people towards smart home and smart office environments.
Some of the key players profiled in the Large Industrial Displays Market include Arista Corporation, Axiomtek, AU Optronics, BOE Technology Group, Daktronics, Elo Touch Solutions, IP Displays, Neuro Logic Display, Kontron, NEC Display Solutions, Pro-face, Samsung, Sharp, Sparton Corporation, and Winmate.
