Dental Insurance Market Estimated to Reach US$ 290.5 Billion Globally By 2027

Dental Insurance Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 290.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dental Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market reached a value of US$ 173.2 Billion in 2021. The Global Dental Insurance Market size to reach US$ 290.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027. Dental insurance refers to a healthcare policy that offers reimbursement against dental treatments. It provides coverage for the cost of root canals, fillings, preventive care solutions and oral surgeries. Apart from this, it aids in minimizing the overall costs of healthcare services.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand for cosmetic dental services, including professional teeth whitening and oral restorations through dental fillings. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of oral diseases among the masses has provided an impetus to the requirement of dental insurance policies in an attempt to cover treatment expenditures while accessing premium-quality care. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding oral hygiene among individuals has also positively influenced the market growth. Besides this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries to enhance healthcare benefits have impelled customers to invest in dental insurance, thereby contributing to the market growth across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation)

• Aflac Inc.

• Allianz SE

• Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

• Axa S.A.

• Cigna

• Delta Dental Plans Association

• MetLife Inc.

• United Concordia (Highmark Inc.)

• United HealthCare Services Inc

Dental Insurance Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, coverage, demographics and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Major

• Basic

• Preventive

Breakup by Coverage:

• Dental Preferred Provider Organizations

• Dental Health Maintenance Organizations

• Dental Indemnity Plans

• Others

Breakup by Demographics:

• Senior Citizens

• Adults

• Minors

Breakup by End User:

• Individuals

• Corporates

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

