Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market to Expand with Significant CAGR during 2030

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market

Automatic Identification & Data Capturing Systems Market is slated to surpass US$ 93.4 Bn mark by 2030.

ALBANY, , NY, , US, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market. In terms of revenue, the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market.

The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market is broadly impacted by several factors, such as increasing focus on asset tracking and asset management, rising investment in advance technology for real-time measurement, and increasing penetration of tracking technologies among various industries.

Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27026

Government Initiatives for Adoption of Novel Technologies Fueling Market Growth

Various initiatives of government authorities are expected to fuel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market during the forecast period. The Government of China is planning to implement RFID tags on vehicles in the country to reduce traffic congestions. The Ministry of Public Security, China, is expected to implement RFID reading devices on the side of roads to reduce traffic congestion and control pollution. North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC), based in Mississippi, the U.S., implemented RAIN RFID tags and readers from Impinj, Inc. in its facility for efficient medication management. The medications are labeled with RFID tags that provide details such as expiration date, usage, and storage lot number of medications. NMMC has observed improved regulatory compliance and significant decline in manual errors. Thus, increasing government initiatives toward adoption of novel technologies is significantly driving the automatic identification and data capture market

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Prominent Regions

North America is leading the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC). The automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market in North America is expected to reach US$ 35,527.2 Mn by the end of year 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The high demand from the North America retail industry specific to asset and goods tracking is a major factor driving the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market in this region.

Request for Discount – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=27026

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market are Alien Technology, Cipherlab Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Datalogic S.p.A, Honeywell International, Impinj, Inc., JADAK, a Novanta Company NEC Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, SATO Europe GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, and Zebra Technologies.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Segmentation

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by Component

- Hardware

- RFID Reader

- Barcode Scanner

- Smart Cards

- Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices

- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Devices

- Biometric Devices

- Software

- Services

- Integration & Installation

- Support & Maintenance

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by End User

- Transportation

- Logistics & Warehouse

- Courier & Postal Services

- Retail

- e-Commerce

- FMCG

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Others (Toll Plaza, etc.)

Purchase our Premium Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=27026<ype=S

TMR Latest News Publication:

IT Robotic Automation Market - Robotic process automation (RPA) techniques and tools are extensively being used by end users in the IT robotic automation market to automate a diverse range of corporate processes. Over time, chief information officers (CIOs) in corporations and enterprises have adopted new RPA tools to address various circumstances. Financial services businesses have been early adopters of IT robotic automation, as seen by the use of bots to deliver client value. The prospects were fuelled by the benefits of IT robotic automation for such businesses. Reduced labour expenses and human errors, for example, are important commercial arguments. A wide range of cognitive technologies has broadened the scope of this technology, which is estimated to support development of the global IT Robotic Automation Market in the years to come.

Smart Learning & Education Market - Smart learning & education has paved way to personalized e-learning tools. Smart learning in education isn't a new trend, but educators have been at it for quite some time now. Learning management systems for corporate learning has contributed greatly to the market growth. Surprisingly, traditional learning was thrown out of gear amid Covid-19.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyse information. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!