Real Estate Market Size, Business Opportunities, Investment Trend, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Real Estate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Real Estate Market report to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Real estate refers to buying, selling, and renting properties for commercial, industrial and residential purposes. It includes apartments, duplexes, townhomes, single-family homes, cooperative housing. Investments in real estate help buyers in obtaining good returns, tax benefits, passive income, building capital, long-term security, and protection against inflation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization. The rise in migration rate from rural to urban areas in search of better amenities has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, numerous policies and subsidies offered by the governments of numerous countries for tax credit have positively influenced market growth across the globe. Moreover, the growing population rate and the high demand for better infrastructure is favoring the market growth. Besides this, various technological advancements, such as the integration of real estate with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing trend of nuclear families and inflating disposable incomes of the masses are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• American Tower Corporation

• Aston Pearl Real Estate Broker

• Ayala Land Inc. (Ayala Corporation)

• Cbre Group Inc.

• Colliers International

• Gecina

• Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

• Prologis Inc.

• Reliance Relocation Services

• SEGRO plc

• Simon Property Group Inc.

• Wanda Group (Dalian Hexing Investment Co. Ltd.)

Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, property, business and mode.

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

