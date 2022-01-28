Wood County Advises Lodging Community of New Law Designed to Prevent Human Trafficking, and Its Requirements
It announced that it would be sending out posters, created by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, to businesses to help them keep employees informed.
The new law is an important step in the lodging and service industry to make a difference in the hotel/motel workplace, our community and to those whose lives are impacted by trafficking.”MINEOLA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission (EDC) welcomed today the recent passage of HB 390, a Texas state law that requires hotels, motels, inns, and other similar businesses to annually train their employees in human trafficking prevention, noting that it was an “important step” toward solving a growing problem.
At the same time, the EDC also announced that it would be sending out "back-of-house" posters, created by the Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG), to the aforementioned businesses, which will help them keep employees informed.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron applauded the state for passing such an important law.
“We like to think that our community is insulated from this sordid industry, but this issue affects all communities, including ours,” said Judge Hebron. “The new law is an important step in the lodging and service industry to make a difference in the hotel/motel workplace, our community and to those whose lives are impacted by trafficking.”
That “step” will involve approved training programs for employees.
The Texas Hotels & Lodging Association (THLA) is working with the OAG in the implementation of the new law. Specifically, it is working with the OAG on to get existing training programs from ECPAT USA, Marriott, and BEST approved for use in Texas.
The OAG has not established a timeline for either approval of the existing training programs or its own training program, according to the THLA. Hotels have until December 31, 2022 to train employees hired before 2022. However, employees hired on or after January 1, 2022 will have to be trained within 90 days of hiring.
For more on this important topic, visit the EDC website at www.WoodCountyTX.com for helpful links.
“We will be monitoring this issue very closely,” said Christophe Trahan, executive director for the EDC. “Hotels, motels, inns and other similar businesses in Wood County can count on us to help them stay aligned with not only the letter of the law, but also the spirit of which it was passed.”
