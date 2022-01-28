Winter Care Packages for Homeless & Needy
Warming from the Inside Out" St. Mary's County, MDLEXINGTON PARK, MARYLAND, 20653, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a conversation with her sister, Dionne P. Gause, member of The Women of Virtue Auxiliary of Park Hall True Holiness Church, anguished over the fact that, due to COVID, the Wrapping Arms Round Many (WARM) Program of St. Mary’s County which shelters and feeds the homeless during the cold months has been put on hold.
This kindled an even greater flame of compassion in her heart for others which she has shared. It is spreading like wildfire amongst many Church and community organizations, local businesses, and many concerned citizens around the nation. The concept is to collect donations to help keep the downtrodden warm on the inside as well as the outside.
The Women of Virtue are partnering with Three Oaks Homeless Shelter and Lexington Park Library for distribution locations.
Items needed:
· Thermos (small)
· Gloves, Socks, Thermals and Knitted Hats (women, men and children)
· Hand and feet warmers
· Sleeping bags
· Hygiene items ( sanitary napkins, toothbrush, toothpaste, wet wipes, etc.)
· Monetary Donations and Gift Cards are welcomed
The goal is to start distributing these tokens of love on February 14th. Donations should be submitted before about February 12th.
For Questions or Assistance contact:
Deaconess In Training Dionne Gause at 301-769-1430 (dionnep.gause@yahoo.com) , Deaconess Mary Spence at 301-904-5654 (redeemed_20653@yahoo.com) or Minister Stephanie Rice at (ricesr09@yahoo.com) .
Donations can be sent to:
Park Hall True Holiness Church
c/o Women of Virtue Auxiliary
P.O. Box 180
Park Hall, MD 20667
CASH Donations can be sent digitally:
Cash App: Cash tag $phthc
Pay Pal: phthc@md.metrocast.net |
Givelify: https://giv.li/lswp79
Dionne P. Gause
The Women of Virtue Auxiliary of Park Hall True Holiness Chu
+1 301-769-1430
dionnep.gause@yahoo.com