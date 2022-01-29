Linguainfo.com : An ISO Certified Multilingual Translation services since 2010
Localization boosts up your growth in the consumer market. Localization also helps in better brand identification, hastens local business development.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Google, Approx. 85% of people love to read content or watch videos in regional languages, for better understanding.
A quick search on the internet will reveal the name of more than a dozen translation services. Once visit the official websites of these legal translation services, each one of the claims to be offering the best translation service at the most economical rates. This makes choosing the right translation agency is a pretty difficult and confusing task. For translation buyers, having the fruits of their labour translated into a language that they do not understand is extremely daunting. Judge the quality of the writing and weeing out any typos or other errors is tedious too. But when commissioning a translation, means effectively placing a ‘baby’ in the hands of another person.
Below are a few points that can help in differentiating between a good translation agency and a bad translation agency:
Good Quality Translators:- At the end of the day, the quality of services provided by a translation agency will depend on the quality of translators working for it. Hence, an agency that hires well-qualified and experienced translators is bound to provide much better legal translation services than an agency where unqualified and inexperienced translators are working. Thus, by running a quick background check on the translators present at an agency, users would be able to determine whether it is worth hiring the services of that translation agency or not.
Find a native speaker:- There are some people who are the exception to this rule, having been raised in a bilingual family, for example. But generally speaking, always work with a translator who is a native speaker of the language that wants any document to be translated into.
Check the translator’s specialist subject area:- If need a technical text translated, look for a domain-specific native technical translator. If need legal documents translated, look for a translator specializing in law. If need marketing texts translated, look for a translator with experience in that field. This is one way to increase the chances of you getting top-quality results.
Look for professional Certification:- Professional certification such as the ISO 9001:2015 or ISO 17100 demonstrates that a translator has undertaken to abide by a specific professional code of conduct. As most associations now actively promote the importance of taking part in continuous professional development, translators belonging to such organizations are also likely to be continually working to improve their skills and to maintain a competitive edge.
Market Reputation:- When a conversation happens through a translator, Believe that every word that the translator is speaking is the truth. It can be difficult to have such blind faith in a stranger, and therefore, need to hire the services of a reputed agency. The fact that the agency has managed to earn a good reputation for itself, is proof that it has in the past rendered good and honest services to its clients, and this can be the strongest basis upon which can base the trust on the agency and its translator as well.
Non Disclosure Agreement:- There are many confidential data and information that gets exchanged during the official meetings. Since the translator would be present at the meeting, and the entire conversation would be run through this translator, including the reading of the documents, etc., it becomes very important that the translator should agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement for the safety of your data. If any of the translation services refuse to sign this agreement or their translators do not agree to sign this NDA, then hiring the services of these agencies can be extremely risky for businesses or individuals.
Linguainfo Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading translation company that can provide professional language service, with certified and experienced linguists, Native in-house translators with degrees in several areas of expertise (Philology, Law, Economics, Psychology, etc.) who have long-standing careers in translating legal and academic texts from areas, such as Business, Technical, Medical, Law, IT and they are able to bring added value via language services provided in varieties.
What sets a good company apart?
How crucial human elements are to the target audience of the translated work and strongly committed to transferring all the intended messages across any communication boundary. Care about languages and care about the client's voice.
