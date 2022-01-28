Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.27.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Joseph Andrew McAllister, 56, of Davis, has been reappointed to the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission), where he has served since 2012. McAllister held multiple positions at the California Center for Sustainable Energy from 2005 to 2012, including Managing Director, Director of Policy and Strategy and Director of Programs. He was an Energy Efficiency Consultant for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association from 2002 to 2005, and Renewable Energy and Efficiency Specialist there from 1992 to 2000. McAllister is a former chair of the National Association of State Energy Officials and serves on the boards of the Alliance to Save Energy and Camp Kesem at the University of California, Davis. McAllister earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree in Energy and Resources from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. McAllister is a Democrat.

Eileen Odell, 36, of Oakland, has been appointed Technical Advisor to Commissioner Darcie Houck at the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served as Interim advisor since 2021. She was a Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst at the California Public Utilities Commission, Public Advocates Office from 2014 to 2021, a CROWN Fellow for the Sonoma County Counsel from 2012 to 2013 and a Public Services Aide for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission from 2011 to 2012. Odell earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $158,628. Odell is a Democrat.

Angela G. Jemmott, 60, of Sacramento, has been appointed Bureau Chief of the California Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers. Jemmott has been Executive Director of the California Commission on Disability Access since 2015, where she served as an Associate Program Analyst from 2011 to 2015. She was a Staff Services Analyst at the Department of General Services from 2008 to 2011. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,300. Jemmott is a Democrat.

Bret Ladine, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed General Counsel at the California State Transportation Agency. Ladine has been General Counsel at the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation since 2020, where he was Assistant General Counsel from 2016 to 2020. Ladine was a Senior Associate at Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP from 2012 to 2016 and an Associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati PC from 2008 to 2012. He was Communications Director for the Office of Congressman Dennis Cardoza from 2003 to 2005. Ladine earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is a member of the Anthony M. Kennedy American Inn of Court. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,008. Ladine is a Democrat.

Jay Bradshaw, 54, of Vallejo, has been appointed to the California Transportation Commission. Bradshaw has been Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council since 2021. He was Executive Director of the Carpenters 46 Northern California Counties Conference Board from 2019 to 2021. Bradshaw was Director of Organizing for the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council from 2007 to 2019, where he was Assistant Director of Organizing from 2001 to 2007. He is a member of Leadership San Francisco, the California Alliance for Jobs and Transportation California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bradshaw is a Democrat.

