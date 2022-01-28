Sifars proudly brings AI and Automation closer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sifars, one of the leaders in the web development and Automation market, has introduced a revolutionary way to collect data and interact with the web and mobile applications using Python.
This groundbreaking solution delivers the most intuitive AI-powered interface, which users can adapt to their daily operations, replacing traditional typing methods. There's heavy interaction with the web pages, like identifying the sign-in button, switching to the login iFrame, then waiting for the OTP, and then logging in. After that, move to the track page, click on the play button, wait for the song to get complete, and then switch to another one.
Also, The OTP retrieval mechanism involved the integration of the third-party API, storing OTP into the database so that our BOT can read it and mark it as read. ” Sukhwinder, CEO of Sifars. “ We are especially excited to showcase our solutions at upcoming tradeshows and conferences.”
Sifars is excited to bring on some top of existing solutions and infrastructure or as a brand new, white-labeled platform. It will be offered as a custom implementation, which will be deployed to the customer at a fraction of the cost and up to five times faster than traditional software delivery methods.
About us- Sifars is a recognized and awarded leader software development market, growing strong since 2018. Sifars offers custom software development services, including SaaS, Enterprise, and Mobile applications for Manufacturing, Logistics, Insurance, and Energy industries. Learn more at Sifars.com
Jasmeet
This groundbreaking solution delivers the most intuitive AI-powered interface, which users can adapt to their daily operations, replacing traditional typing methods. There's heavy interaction with the web pages, like identifying the sign-in button, switching to the login iFrame, then waiting for the OTP, and then logging in. After that, move to the track page, click on the play button, wait for the song to get complete, and then switch to another one.
Also, The OTP retrieval mechanism involved the integration of the third-party API, storing OTP into the database so that our BOT can read it and mark it as read. ” Sukhwinder, CEO of Sifars. “ We are especially excited to showcase our solutions at upcoming tradeshows and conferences.”
Sifars is excited to bring on some top of existing solutions and infrastructure or as a brand new, white-labeled platform. It will be offered as a custom implementation, which will be deployed to the customer at a fraction of the cost and up to five times faster than traditional software delivery methods.
About us- Sifars is a recognized and awarded leader software development market, growing strong since 2018. Sifars offers custom software development services, including SaaS, Enterprise, and Mobile applications for Manufacturing, Logistics, Insurance, and Energy industries. Learn more at Sifars.com
Jasmeet
Sifars
+91 98763 62636
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn