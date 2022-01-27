Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,642 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks at Border Security Briefing In Weslaco

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at a border security briefing in Weslaco attended by eleven state attorneys general from across the nation. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing. Governor Abbott emphasized the importance Texas' collaboration with other state attorneys general to secure the border and to keep our communities safe, noting that border security is a national issue that affects all Americans — not just Texans. The Governor also proposed an action item to attorneys general to crack down on social media outlets that facilitate human trafficking. 

"Texas is responding in full force to the Biden administration's failure to address the disaster at our border, and our efforts are made stronger by the collaboration with other state leaders from across the country," said Governor Abbott. "Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe." 

 

The following attorneys general were in attendance: 

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

 

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:

  • Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts
  • Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers
  • Creating a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas
  • Signing a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas
  • Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
  • Signing 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas
  • Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl
  • Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis
  • Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
  • Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas
  • Building the Texas border wall to combat illegal immigration and stop the smuggling of drugs and people

You just read:

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks at Border Security Briefing In Weslaco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.