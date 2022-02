Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size Worth USD 2115.8 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 3.3%

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. The Sodium Bicarbonate Market is segmented into type, application, region

BANGALORE, INDIA, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etcDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sodium Bicarbonate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1741.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2115.8 million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period.Solvay and Church & Dwight, the industry's leading producers, accounted for 24.44% and 13.08% of revenues respectively. By region, the U.S. has the highest share of income, at about 31.5 percent in 2017. In terms of the production side, this report researches the Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Sodium Bicarbonate by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.The Sodium Bicarbonate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By Type, the market is classified into Technical grade, Medical grade, Food grade. By Application, it is categorized into Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemicals Industry, Flue Gas Treatment, Others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East (LAME), and Africa. ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜โžฃSolvayโžฃChurch & DwightโžฃNatural SodaโžฃNovacarbโžฃTata ChemicalsโžฃFMC CorporationโžฃNatrium ProductsโžฃTosoh CorporationโžฃAsahiโžฃInner Mongolia YuanxingโžฃYuhua ChemicalโžฃQingdao Soda AshโžฃHaohua Honghe ChemicalโžฃHailian SanyiiโžฃTianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical IndustryโžฃLengshuijiang Xianhe ChemicalโžฃShandong Haihua GroupโžฃHebei Huachen PharmaceuticalโžฃInner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin ChemicalโžฃLianyungang Doda AshโžฃXuyue