Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size Worth USD 2115.8 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 3.3%
Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. The Sodium Bicarbonate Market is segmented into type, application, regionBANGALORE, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sodium Bicarbonate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1741.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2115.8 million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Solvay and Church & Dwight, the industry's leading producers, accounted for 24.44% and 13.08% of revenues respectively. By region, the U.S. has the highest share of income, at about 31.5 percent in 2017. In terms of the production side, this report researches the Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-1625/Global_Sodium_Bicarbonate_Market
In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Sodium Bicarbonate by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The Sodium Bicarbonate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By Type, the market is classified into Technical grade, Medical grade, Food grade. By Application, it is categorized into Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemicals Industry, Flue Gas Treatment, Others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East (LAME), and Africa.
𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1625/Global_Sodium_Bicarbonate_Market
𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
➣Solvay
➣Church & Dwight
➣Natural Soda
➣Novacarb
➣Tata Chemicals
➣FMC Corporation
➣Natrium Products
➣Tosoh Corporation
➣Asahi
➣Inner Mongolia Yuanxing
➣Yuhua Chemical
➣Qingdao Soda Ash
➣Haohua Honghe Chemical
➣Hailian Sanyii
➣Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry
➣Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical
➣Shandong Haihua Group
➣Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical
➣Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical
➣Lianyungang Doda Ash
➣Xuyue
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26M530/global-sodium-bicarbonate-food-grade
Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22J7011/global-and-japan-pharmaceuticals-grade-sodium-bicarbonate
Antacid Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-21G9536/antacid
Ibuprofen Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/ibuprofen
Famotidine API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17F6223/global-famotidine-api
Delta Damascone Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-0J465/delta-damascone
Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38T8844/global-methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi
Dexlansoprazole API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20V5956/global-dexlansoprazole-api
Specialty Chemicals Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3W53/specialty-chemicals
Posaconazole API Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39S8061/global-posaconazole-api
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here